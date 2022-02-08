Indore: Increasing number of VAX centres proves beneficial; Over 22,000 people inoculated on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The increased number of vaccination centres has proved a boon for city officials who were struggling to boost the inoculation drive as the number of people vaccinated on Monday was even more than the number of people who got vaccinated on Saturday. Over 22,000 people were inoculated on Monday and a majority of them were for the second dose of vaccine among teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 years.

As many as 22,006 people were inoculated on Monday as over 281 vaccination centres were set up by the health department. Out of the 22,006 people, over 11,708 were the teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 years who were vaccinated with the second dose, while over 5,507 people of ages between 18 and 44 years were administered the second dose of the vaccine.

However, the response to the precautionary dose remained poor as only about 2,300 people took this dose, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 years of age.

‘Future looks better, brighter’

‘We have ample number of vaccine doses in stock due to which we increased the number of centres for administering more doses to people. We set up over 80 centres in schools for vaccination of teenagers of ages between 15 and 18 years and over 180 centres for other people. We’are expecting a similar response in future, as over 60,000 teenagers who turned eligible for the second dose will come forward for the dose’ — Immunisation officer

IMA-Indore appeals to HCW for getting vaxed

§ The Indian Medical Association-Indore has appealed to healthcare workers to take the precautionary dose as soon as possible

§ President Dr Sumit Shukla also asked hospitals to ensure vaccination of staff, including doctors, nurses, housekeeping staff

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 12:54 AM IST