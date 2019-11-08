Indore: Income tax officer caught accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

Indore: Lokayukta police on Friday caught an income tax officer while accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe. He sought a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to forgo a penalty of Rs 10 lakh and first installment of the bribe was to be given to him.

DSP (Lokayukta) Pravin Baghel said Rajesh Kushwah, resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar, had lodged a complaint that he had inked registered sale deed of few plots after which he received a notice from the income tax department. Kushwah met income tax officer Mahadhiom Tat at his office in CGO Complex when he asked him to pay penalty of Rs 10 lakh. Later, Tat allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to forgo penalty. The complainant reached near Tat’s office to give Rs 20,000 as first installment of bribe to him. As per the plan, the Lokayukta police team caught him red-handed while accepting bribe.