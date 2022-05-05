Indore: In wake of fire at Laxmi Service Station, SOP issued to petrol pump dealers for fuel refilling

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)





In view of the fire incident at Laxmi Service Station (petrol pump) located at GPO square on Monday, the district administration issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for refilling fuels at petrol pumps from tankers to avoid such incidents in future. Accordingly, the pumps will have to shut down all sales during the time of refilling.



Collector Manish Singh issued the SOP at a meeting of petrol pump owners/dealers and officers of the oil marketing companies (OMCs) at his office on Wednesday. In the meeting, officers of Indian Oil Company, BPCL, HPCL including additional collectors, Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar and petrol pump dealers of urban and rural areas of the district were present.



It was unanimously decided in the meeting that for the safety of customers, petrol pumps would be completely closed for a period of half an hour to one hour at the time of refilling the tanks of

the pumps. Collector Singh directed that during this period, the entrance of the petrol pumps should be barricaded and a sign should be put up saying that the pump had been closed due to safety reasons.



Use of mobile phones banned at pumps

Collector Singh instructed that no petrol pump will give petrol to customers in open containers. Petrol will be put in the vehicle only. He directed that no customer shall use mobile phone at the petrol pump for safety reasons. After discussion with the office bearers of all the companies and petrol pump dealers, it was decided that the customers who scan the QR code for payment will not scan the code while refuelling. The QR code scanner will be installed at a distance of two metres from the refuelling point.



Driver, passengers should not sit in the car while CNG refuelling



Collector Singh said that no driver or passenger will sit in the vehicle while filling CNG in the vehicle at the CNG station. Along with this, the drivers of public transport should ask passengers to get down from the vehicle and stand at a distance while filling CNG as there is always the risk of explosion due to the volatile nature of the compressed gas.

Similarly, drivers of all vehicles carrying CNG shall undergo a safety check every 3 years. If the pressure plate of the CNG storage tank gets expired, then there is a possibility of an explosion. That's why all the drivers must get it checked regularly.



He said that if any petrol pump is found not following the safety rules, necessary penal action will be taken against him also.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 01:42 AM IST