Indore: In view of PBD event, Bhargav and Pal inspect rural haat bazaar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan scheduled to be held in January, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargavand municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected Rural Haat Bazaar located at Dhakanwala Kuan. Mayor-in-Council member Abhishek Sharma and other civic body officials were also present during the inspection.

Bhargava said that some events showcasing the culture of Malwa-Nimar to the NRIs will be organised during the PBD convention at the haat bazaar too.

Along with this, Malwi and Nimari dishes will also be made available for the NRIs at the haat bazaar.

Stalls of dishes will be set up in the rural haat market. An exhibition of local products will also be organized at the haat bazaar.

During the inspection, the mayor instructed the officials concerned to do necessary maintenance work at the rural haat market.