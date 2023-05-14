Indore: In view of increasing deaths during workout, IMA teaches CPR to gym trainers to act in the 'Golden Hour' | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the increasing number of deaths while exercising or during workout sessions in gym, Indian Medical Association-Indore branch organised a CPR training session for the gym trainers to make them ready for any emergency situation, on Sunday.

Along with gym trainers, the public also received scientific as well as mannequin training regarding CPR during the session.

The objective of the programme was to provide training to the trainers of the cleanest city in the country so that they could give CPR in case of emergency.

CPR aims to ensure that the flow of oxygen to the brain continues and circulation of air through CPR to the brain continues till medical help is received.

Regular CPR training campaigns

Dr Pramod Jain, the facilitator of the programme, demonstrated the way of giving CPR to the trainers and said that if oxygen does not reach the brain for more than 5 minutes, there is a possibility of brain death,

President of the Indian Medical Association, Dr Anil Bhadoria said that keeping in view the moral responsibility of this organisation of doctors towards the health of the citizens of the city, these sessions will be organised regularly. These CPR training campaigns are being held on the second Sunday of every month between 8:00 am and 9:00 am.