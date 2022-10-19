Indore: In view of Diwali, NRI convention, IMC raises resources for city’s Swachhata

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has increased recourses for maintaining cleanliness in view of the Diwali festivities and NRI convention, which is scheduled in January next year.

Ahead of the Festival of Lights, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting and directed subordinates to conduct a special cleanliness drive in the city in view of the festive season. Pal said a large amount of garbage would be generated this month as people clean their houses and shops during the Diwali festival.

Chief sanitary inspectors and their subordinates were instructed to ensure that garbage is collected door-to-door without fail so that the waste of the houses and shops does not get dumped here and there.

"Waste should not be left lying all around"

‘To deal with such a scenario, additional resources have been made available for picking up the waste generated from houses, shops and other establishments. The waste generated during the cleaning of houses and institutions shouldn’t be left lying on the roadside at any cost’ — Pratibha Pal, municipal commissioner

Special cleanliness drive

Pal directed that a special drive be conducted on the second day of Deepawali for cleaning colonies, markets, main roads, main squares and public places. The health officers and CSIs were also instructed to prepare a plan for carrying out the cleaning work on a war-footing.

Pal said it was a matter of great pride that the Indian diaspora conference was proposed in Indore in January 2023. ‘Indore has been the cleanest city for the past six years. We have to live up to our reputation, especially during the conference. After Diwali, a cleanliness drive will be launched till November 30 under which every nook and cranny in the city will be cleaned.