Indore: In Vaccination Maha Abhiyaan 4.0, zest for jab missing as not even 50% target achieved

The lack of enthusiasm among people to get the second dose of vaccination hit another mega vaccination drive as the administration and health department couldn’t achieve even the 50 per cent of the set target.

The department had set a low target as compared to the previous mega vaccination drive i.e. of 90,000 doses to be administered mostly for the second dose of vaccine but they could achieve only 42,000 doses target with great difficulty.

During the first two vaccination drives, the highest number of vaccines was administered in the district, but now the district is lagging behind for the last two drives.

“We have vaccinated over 42,000 people on Monday till 7 pm. The number will likely increase as reports were still coming in and there were many off-line registrations as well.", immunization officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that they got a poor response as compared to previous vaccination drives and the major reason behind it was the weather conditions as it was raining throughout the day due to which people refrained from moving out of the house.

Our main focus was on administering a second dose and also on vaccinating pregnant women. Special centres in each municipal zone were prepared for them to get vaccinated,” Dr Gupta said.



Mobilization of people was less as compared to previous drives. We will review the reasons and will take action to ensure complete vaccination of the targeted population at the earliest. Apart from the weather, another reason is dilly-dallying of people,” Dr Gupta said.

At present, over 50,000 doses are still left in our stock and we will use them for continuing the vaccination drive on Tuesday.

Counting of those vaccinated will continue late into the night as many people were vaccinated offline and many had used other IDs for identity proof including voter ID, Aadhaar Card, driving license, passport, PAN card, and the bank passbook.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:22 AM IST