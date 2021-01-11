Indore: In pursuit of ‘smart’ sanitizer, boy dies

Indore: On Monday, three days after the incident in Rajnagar under Chandan Nagar police station, a 14-year-old succumbed to burn injuries in Rajnagar area under Chandan Nagar Police Station.

THE INCIDENT

Police said Vishesh Panchal, 14, sustained burn injuries while he and his friends were testing the efficacy of their sanitizers.

Vishesh and his friends, in a bid to outsmart each other, tried to prove the effectiveness of their sanitizers. To prove their point, they decided to light up their sanitizers and see the “flash point” in order to “decide” the proud winner of the “perfect” sanitizer, the cops said.

Police officials said while burning the sanitizer, Vishesh’s clothes caught fire. In the incident, he received severe burn injuries after which he was rushed to a city hospital for treatment. He died, meanwhile.

//Another such incident

Recently, a similar incident was reported at Shani Gali (Juni Indore) under Raoji Bazar Police Station where three members of a family died. In the incident, a husband, wife and their granddaughter received burn injuries while the man rinsed his hands with the sanitizer and prepared his thali in the kitchen even as his wife was frying paranthas on the tawa. His palms caught fire and in a reflex action he caught hold of his wife’s pallu to “douse the flames”, instead her saree caught fire and to make matters worse, a 5-litre sanitizer can tucked near the kitchen went up in flames when it came in contact with the fire from the saree.

While the granddaughter, too came to her rescue, the child got burnt. They were rushed to the hospital but died.