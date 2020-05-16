Indore: In PPE kit, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi meets corona warriors

What will be more enthusiastic for a frontline team when their commander reached the battlefront to support and motivate them along with sharing their experience and troubles.

The same was felt by the doctors, paramedics and staff of MRTB Hospital and MTH on Saturday when Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi reached the hospitals to know the ground reality of treatment and sharing the mental stress of the staff and patients.

“Hats off to the team which is working in the frontline for saving lives. Not only the doctors and paramedical staff but the sanitation staff is also working with the same sense of responsibility and performing relentlessly to give a new lease of life to those struggling,” Tripathi said.

Tripathi also shared his experience in being in PPE kits and talking to the patients admitted to both the hospitals.

“I wore PPE kit for more than two hours while being in the hospital and it was like I am in a furnace. The heat inside the PPE kit and also the soaring temperature outside made it so uneasy in few hours. After taking off the kit, I felt like someone has put a bucket of sweat on me. I salute the frontline workers who work for more than eight hours continuously in that environment and surprisingly everyone there is enthusiastic for the work they are doing for serving humanity,” the Divisional Commissioner said.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the facilities and line of treatment in the hospitals and also directed to install televisions in every ward to keep the patients entertained to prevent depression among them.

Facility of video call for patients

“Along with installing the television, we will also provide tablets on every floor so that patients can talk to their family members on video call and don’t feel lonely. We have also decided to follow new discharge guidelines in which patient can be discharged on being asymptomatic but still trying to get their first report negative,” the Divisional Commissioner said.