Indore: In ‘payback time’, Sanwer gets 50-bed civil hospital

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Thursday dedicated the newly constructed civil hospital at Sanwer to the public and said that the people (of Sanwer) had supported them during the elections and now it was their (the government’s) turn to repay the public’s debt by developing the area.

Scindia inaugurated a 50-bed hospital which was being operated as a community health centre. Rs 5.50 crore was spent to upgrade it.

“We all stand together to fulfil the thoughts and vision of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while cherishing the dream of seeing India as the world leader. New scripts of development are being written as the state is getting an overhauled network of roads, water and electricity for irrigation,” he said adding, “India will become the third largest economy in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are ahead of Britain and currently comfortably placed at number 5 in the world.”

State health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and other leaders were also present during the event.

Silawat said after a 50-bed hospital with all facilities has been set up in the area, arrangements are being made to bring Narmada water to the villages and it is being made available to 200 villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission at a cost of Rs 149 crore in the Sanwer assembly constituency.

Contractual health staff gheraoed Scindia

Continuing their protest to press for their demands, a large number of agitating contractual health staff reached Sanwer to meet Scindia. The staff members also staged a demonstration near the hospital inauguration programme and gheraoed Scindia and wanted him to pay heed to their demands.

Scindia took the memorandum from the agitating employees and assured them to look into the matter. Contractual health staff are on indefinite strike from December 20 and staging demonstrations at the CMHO office.