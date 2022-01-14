Indore: In dilemma, DAVV suspends exams of Guru Gobind Singh Law College students

Indore



Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has suspended exams of students of Guru Gobind Singh Law College, a day after Department of Higher Education (DHE) ordered for suspending the process of shifting students of this deviant college to other colleges.

“There were technical issues with LLB students shifted from Guru Gobind Singh College to other colleges so their exams were suspended,” said DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari.

Third and fifth semester exams of LLB are starting from January 18. Students of all law colleges were to take these exams but DAVV suspended exams of those students who were transferred from Guru Gobind Singh College to other colleges.

“We will hold special exams for them in February,” Tiwari said.

He stated that the exams were suspended as students allowed to appear in the third semester exams had not taken first and second semester exams.

They were directly appearing in third semester exams as their counterparts in other colleges had reached that level but they had been left behind as they could not take the first and second semester exams due to de-recognition of their college.

Same is the case with fifth semester students of Guru Gobind Singh College. They had not taken third and fourth semester exams but have become eligible for fifth semester exams only because their counterparts from other colleges had reached that level.

“We will hold special exams of Guru Gobind Singh College students so that they can catch up with their counterparts in other colleges,” Tiwari said.

Highlighting various irregularities, DHE had withdrawn recognition to Guru Gobind Singh Law College on August 13, 2020 and directed the DAVV to shift students of this college to other institutes. The following day, DAVV disaffiliated the college citing withdrawal of recognition by the DHE. Subsequently, the DAVV had transferred 55 students of LLB third semester and 57 students of fifth semester in November 2021.

The university was to hold their and other law students exams' from January 18.

But DHE gave a shocker to DAVV two days back by stating that the process of shifting Guru Gobind Singh College students to other colleges should be suspended.

This order placed DAVV in a fix as it had already transferred the students of Guru Gobind Singh College to other colleges.

And it was all set to hold their exams from January 18. But following DHE’s order, DAVV suspended their exams citing technical reasons.

Students cry foul over BEd results, demand review

Dissatisfied with their exam results, students of BEd second semester have demanded a review of their answer books.

Despite the examinations being conducted in online open-book mode, more than 20 per cent students had flunked the exams, results of which were announced lately.

Alleging poor evaluation of answer scripts, students said that they would want to review answer books.

In other courses online open-book exams, the passing percentage ranged between 95 and 100. But BEd second semester passing percentage stood about 80 per cent.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 01:22 AM IST