Indore: In cash crunch times, friendly I-T makes Rs 1944 cr refund

Ajay Kumar Chauhan, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (MP-CG) said despite the outbreak of Novel Corona

Virus (April to June), the department managed to make a refund of Rs 1,944 crore to tax payers of the State out of the tax collected Rs 2,028 crore.

Interacting to the media here at Aaykar Bhawan on Wednesday, Chauhan said at the time when the tax payers were facing liquidity crunch, the Department has done all required to assist them in getting back their legitimate cash.

Talking about ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ he said, “So far, we had received 1,445 applications under the scheme, including 302 from Chief Commissioner Indore Region. This is the amnesty scheme for resolving the pending tax disputes by making self assessment of due tax without penalty and interest and its payment. The scheme was to expire on June 30, but now the deadline has been extended till December 31, 2020.

Senior IRS officer Chauhan assured tax payers that he is aware of market sentiments during the pandemic, thus the department depicted its humane approach to fecilitate honest tax payers.

Tax-Settlement fortnight From next Monday

Chauhan said the ‘Tax Settlement Fortnight’ across the state will be held between July 13 and 15. During this period the issues of e-nivaran, cases of notices served under section 154 of I-T Act, appeal and any others will be resolved. To make the fortnight successful, he interacted with members of Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) and Indore branch of ICAI.

I-T also will take action in

Gutka-Cigrette tax dodging case “Talking on the sensational case of over Rs 500 crore GST evasion by Gutka and Cigarette traders and manufactures, Chauhan said the ITD is in regular touch with DG DGGI. “As soon as ‘Operation Kark’ is over, all information will be collected. Based on the findings of DGGI, action will be initiated,” he concluded.