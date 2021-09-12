Indore

T​he city's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport has been declared as a 'no drone zone', meaning that no one would be allowed to fly drones in the area around the airport.​

T​o make the people aware of the new rules, the CISF and local police carried out a security sensiti​s​ation drive for residents living adjacent to the perimeter of ​the airport in Chandan Nagar​ ​area​ ​on Sunday.​

​During the sensitisation drive, the people were told about the importance of airport security and the role that common people can play in that regard. They should act as the 'eyes and ears' of the security forces​, the officials said.​

The CISF and police personnel shared the phone number of CISF control room and police control room and told people to share information if they spot any drones or any other suspicious activity around the airport.

The locals were told that if they rent out their houses they should inform the local police about it so that police could verify the anticedents of the new tenants. They also stressed on community policing.

T​he CISF and police teams also took mobile numbers of the locals to start new channel of communication.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:26 PM IST