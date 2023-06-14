Indore: In A Huff, VC Says She Will Resign If….

Congress leaders hand over a memorandum to DAVV vice- chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain in a huff said that she would put in her papers when Congress leaders instigated her claiming that Kamal Nath-led government would be formed in the state this year and then Section 52 would be implemented in the university if need be.

However, the others present at the VC office intervened and controlled the situation.

Led by their senior leader Vinay Bakliwal, a delegation of Congress leaders had reached DAVV for presenting a memorandum demanding the construction of foot over-bridges at main entrances of UTD campus, IET and School of Pharmacy.

Congress state secretary Tejprakash Rane told the VC that four-lane roads are being constructed all around the university campus. “Now, vehicles will run fast and chances of an accident will increase. For safety of students it is necessary to get foot over-bridges constructed at all three places,” he said. He said the VC should get foot over-bridges constructed by district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation as the university had given land on UTD campus to the district administration\IMC for a police station and an overhead water tank.

After putting forth the demand, Rane sought to know five works done by Jain for improving DAVV’s standard.

As Rane had made a personal attack, the VC got irked and refused to entertain the Congress delegation any further. To this, Congress leaders claimed that Kamal Nath government would be formed after assembly polls in the state. They said that they would then get her removed from the vice chancellorship if need be.

Irked by the Congress leaders, the VC, in a huff, said that she would resign (if any thought of Section 52 was entertained).

The university officials present at the VC office said that she was being ‘deliberately’ instigated.

