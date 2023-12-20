Indore: In A First, Power Demand Crosses 7,000 MW Mark

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, the demand for electricity has crossed 7,000 MW in Malwa-Nimar region, thanks to extensive irrigation during the Rabi season. Monday's demand peaked at 7,022 MW and on Tuesday this figure was slightly exceeded.

Madhya Pradesh West Region Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar noted the impact of approximately 14 lakh agricultural pumps contributing to this peak demand. He said that the company had estimated that the demand would reach 7,000 MW and this was recorded on Monday and Tuesday.

Tomar said that there is 10 hours of daily supply for irrigation in all the 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar, while 24 hours electricity is being supplied to the remaining consumers of domestic, non-domestic, and industrial categories.

Tomar said that 11.41 crore units have been supplied during the last 24 hours in the region. The maximum supply of electricity was in Indore and Dhar districts at 1.5 crore units, followed by Ujjain at 1.37 crore units, Khargone at 1.11 crore units, and Dewas at 1.10 crore units.

In the remaining districts, 30 lakh units to 85 lakh units were supplied in a day. This contrasts with previous years, where the maximum demand in the Rabi season of year 2022 reached about 6,500 MW, 6,100 MW in the previous year, and 5,800 MW in the year before that.