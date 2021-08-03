Indore: In a first in state​, ​School of Electronics Integrated MTech gets AICTE ​nod

Indore

In a first in the state, a five-year MTech programme offered by School of Electronics -- an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya – has got an approval from All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

“Many universities offer five​-​year integrated progr​a​mmes in the state but our department’s course is the only one recogni​s​ed by AICTE,” said Abhay Kumar, head of School of Electronics.

Kumar said that the AICTE’s approval to MTech course demonstrates the recognition of academic strength and facilities at School of Electronics.

Now, all the scholarship schemes of AICTE will be admissible to the students of the Integrated MTech programme.

School of Electronics has been ​a ​pioneer in offering vocational, job oriented and technical programmes since last 31 years of its existence. Its flagship programme – MTech in Embedded Systems was ​the ​first of its kind when it was launched 20 years ago. Besides it also offer other MTech and MSc ​programmes.

“With the advent of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) department diversified ​to launch UG Programmes namely Five-Year Integrated MTech in Electronics with Specialization in Embedded Systems, BSc (Electronics) and BSc (Computer Science). These courses were ​an ​instant hit among students and all seats were oversubscribed last year,” Kumar said.

This year, both these courses have been brought under the purview of common entrance test, a national level exam conducted by DAVV for admission in as many as 41 courses.