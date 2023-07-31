Indore: In A First, IET Team Takes Up Drone Development Challenge | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, a team from Institute of Engineering and Technology -- an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya – took part in drone development challenge event conducted by SAE in Chennai lately.

Students team of mechanical engineering branch participated in the event, said a press release issued by IET. These engineering students were required to design a radio-controlled aircraft, fabricate it and then fly the model.

The competition allowed the students to take part in the regular and micro class categories which vary in the payload capacity. IET took part for the first time in this challenge through its aero club was established by Swachchhand Atri in 2022, the IET press release states.

Mechanical engineering department head Ashesh Tiwari stated, "We are very happy to see that the aircraft took off, completed the rounds and landed successfully. Swachchhand said, “We'll continue our efforts with more focus on design, Cfd, payload increment and innovation next year.”