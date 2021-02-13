Indore: In a first, effluent treatment plant setup at Holkar College

Indore: In a first, Government Holkar Science College – the biggest government science college in the state – has setup an effluent treatment plant on the campus which will treat the polluted chemical water of labs.

The treatment plant was inaugurated by Indore division additional director (higher education) and college principal Dr Suresh Silawat and Vigyan Bharati organizational secretary Prajatantra Gangle.

The plant has been setup by chemistry department of the college. Chemistry department head Anamika Jain said that the Holkar College is the only college in the state where treatment plant has started.

She underlined the social importance of effluent treatment. A detailed outline of the plant was presented by plant convenor Dr Rajiv Dixit.

He said that the treatment plant will treat the effluent water coming out of the labs in four stages and release it in a specially constructed soak pit. This will increase the ground water level.

Dr Silawat hailed the staff for the exemplary initiative and said that this project will be crucial in clinching high accreditation from NAAC.

300 liters of water every day for three months

Dr Dixit said that this plant is different in many ways. It cost very low. It was prepared at a cost of Rs 35000. The special thing about this is that the chemical sludge (silt) can be treated and used as fuel in future. He stated that the practical are held in labs for three months. During that period, 300 liters of chemical-rich water comes out of the labs every day. “Now all that water will be treated and released underground,” he added.