Indore: Improved showing but miles to go in vaccination drive

Indore

Citizens have once again shown enthusiasm for getting the second dose of vaccine as over 72,000 people were inoculated on Wednesday. This is the highest number of vaccinations recorded in the last couple of months in Indore and also the highest in the state.

However, only 50 per cent of the target was achieved, which was 1.65 lakh doses.

“We have vaccinated over 72,700 people on Wednesday. The number will rise as counting continued till late night, as we have done offline registrations as well. Our main focus was on pregnant women as 19 special centres in each municipal zone were prepared for them to get vaccinated,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He said that vaccination was done at over 400 sites and people showed enthusiasm to get the jab to beat the deadly Covid-19.

“We had a target of inoculating 1.65 lakh people but we could achieve the target of vaccinating 72,000 people. It is not as per expectation but a good number as we could inoculate only close to 10,000 people daily for the last many days. Out of 72,000 doses, over 66,000 doses were used for vaccination of people with the second dose while over 5500 people between the ages of 18 and 44 took the first dose of vaccine,” Dr Gupta added.

Meanwhile, all officials of Indore Municipal Corporation and district administration were busy in maintaining the facilities and supply of vaccinations at the centres to achieve the target of complete vaccination in the city.

At present, over 1 lakh doses are still left in our stock and we will use it for continuing the mega campaign on Thursday.

“About 400 vaccinators and the same number of operators were deployed for the mammoth task. We had also called staff from Government Nursing College, MY Hospital, and others along with the staff of Indore Municipal Corporation,” District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said.

Vaccination in city at a glance (As per CoWIN portal)

Over 72,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday

Total 47.88 lakh doses administered in the city so far including 29.61 lakh people only with the first dose and over 18.26 lakh people have taken the second dose as well.

Over 25.69 lakh males and 22.17 lakh females were vaccinated with the first dose.

Over 40.74 lakh doses of Covishield and 7.01 lakh doses of Covaxin were administered in the city.

Over 31.07 lakh people between age 18 and 44 years of age vaccinated at least with the first dose of vaccine

Over 16 lakh people above age 45 years took the doses

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:07 AM IST