Indore: Impressive parades, panoramic tableaux to be main attraction

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Impressive parades and panoramic tableaux will be chief attraction of the main function of the Republic Day celebrations to be held at Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hoist the National Flag there.

Chouhan will unfurl the Tricolour at the ceremony at 9 am and take the salute of the ceremonial parade. Republic Day will be celebrated in the district with full dignity, gaiety and enthusiasm.

A march-past of the parades will be presented by various platoons at the function. The parade will be led by ACP (Traffic) Ajit Singh Chouhan. He will be followed by subedar Brijraj Ajnar. The parade will include teams from the RAPTC, 1st Battalion, Fifteenth Corps, District Police Force (Men), District Police Force (Women), PTC-Indore, Home Guards, Fire Brigade and Traffic Police. The BSF band will also take part in the parade. The chief guest will hoist the Flag at the programme and the National Anthem will be sung. Chief guest Chouhan will take the salute of the parade.

At the function, panoramic tableaux highlighting the schemes, programmes and achievements of the state government will be taken out by various departments. These mainly include the innovations made by the Municipal Corporation in the field of sanitation, housing schemes and other development works, the works done by the district panchayat in the field of water conservation, self-reliant India and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh and industrial development by the MP Industrial Development Corporation. Tableaux on the life of the martyrs of the city will be taken out by the Indore Development Authority. The tableaux of the agriculture department will be based on natural and organic farming. The tableaux of the horticulture department will be based on the theme of ‘One-District, One-Product’.

Chouhan will also reward the officers, employees and institutions who have done excellent work throughout the year in the district. The venue of the ceremony has been specially decorated.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:51 PM IST