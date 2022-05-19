Indore: Impostor tries to dupes teachers in VC’s name

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conman impersonating as DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, on Wednesday, tried in vain to dupe teachers and officers through social media.

Using Jain’s picture on his Whatsapp account, the conman sent a message to the teaching and non-teaching staff on their phone numbers and requested them to purchase Amazon pay gift cards. The message read that she was busy at a crucial meeting and wanted the recipient of the message to purchase Amazon pay gift cards for her.

As the message did not come from the number saved in the VC’s name on their mobile phones, none of the teachers or officers went in for purchasing the gift cards. Instead, some of them informed the VC that her phone was being misused for taking people for a ride.

To this, Jain issued a message on Whatsapp reading, “Beware of any messages from this fraudulent number (9174373438), claiming any reference to VC, DAVV. We’re investigating this and appropriate action will be taken.”

This is not the first time that such an attempt has been made in the name of the VC. When Narendra Dhakad was VC, a similar attempt was made using his name. An identical attempt was made using the name of professor (retd) PN Mishra when he was director of the School of Economics.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:34 AM IST