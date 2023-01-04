e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IMC’s major anti-encroachment drive from Jamjampura to Dargah Square

Indore: IMC’s major anti-encroachment drive from Jamjampura to Dargah Square

ROAD WIDENING PROJECT: Removal gang demolished 28 kiosks, 100 sheds and 150 platforms

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 28 kiosks, more than 100 illegal sheds and more than 150 illegal platforms constructed outside the shops between Jamjampura Square and Dargah Square, which were obstacles before a road widening project, were removed by an anti-encroachment gang of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday. 

Armed with four JCB machines, the removal gang reached Jamjampura Square under Zone No 10 and started the removal drive in the morning.

The removal gang in-charge Lata Agrawal said that the kiosks, sheds and platforms constructed outside the shops by encroaching government land and footpaths were affecting the vehicular traffic.

“Removal gang removed all the structures between Jamjampura Square and Dargah Square and warned shopkeepers of action if they constructed illegal structures again,” she said. 

The road from Khajrana Square and Dargah Square towards Ganesh Khajrana Temple witnessed heavy traffic jams due to illegal structures on both sides of the road.

Many people had complained about this to the IMC, and they acted and removed the illegal structures.  

Read Also
Indore: Man asks for dowry, gives triple talaq to wife
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: A 55-year-old woman admitted to hospital in critical condition

Indore: A 55-year-old woman admitted to hospital in critical condition

Indore: Major health department rejig for mega NRI meet

Indore: Major health department rejig for mega NRI meet

Indore Weather Report: Merc sinks further in Tuesday chiller

Indore Weather Report: Merc sinks further in Tuesday chiller

Indore: Cops collect Rs 20K as fine for wrong parking

Indore: Cops collect Rs 20K as fine for wrong parking

Indore: On-the-run accused of fraud case at RTO office arrested

Indore: On-the-run accused of fraud case at RTO office arrested