Indore: IMC’s major anti-encroachment drive from Jamjampura to Dargah Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 28 kiosks, more than 100 illegal sheds and more than 150 illegal platforms constructed outside the shops between Jamjampura Square and Dargah Square, which were obstacles before a road widening project, were removed by an anti-encroachment gang of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday.

Armed with four JCB machines, the removal gang reached Jamjampura Square under Zone No 10 and started the removal drive in the morning.

The removal gang in-charge Lata Agrawal said that the kiosks, sheds and platforms constructed outside the shops by encroaching government land and footpaths were affecting the vehicular traffic.

“Removal gang removed all the structures between Jamjampura Square and Dargah Square and warned shopkeepers of action if they constructed illegal structures again,” she said.

The road from Khajrana Square and Dargah Square towards Ganesh Khajrana Temple witnessed heavy traffic jams due to illegal structures on both sides of the road.

Many people had complained about this to the IMC, and they acted and removed the illegal structures.