Indore: IMC’s Council Meeting In New House Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in its history, Indore Municipal Corporation would present vote-on-account proposal during the council meeting on Thursday. Describing it as historic, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the vote-on-account will be presented for the first time, covering until July 2024. IMC’s council meeting will be held in the newly built House (Atal Sadan) in the corporation’s headquarters at 11.30 am on Thursday.

The House which is named after former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was inaugurated recently by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Before the commencement of council meeting, a group photo session of all corporators will be held at 10.30 am outside the control room of the corporation headquarters. Thereafter, a guidance session will be conducted from 11 to 11.30 am in Atal Sadan.

Lineman caught accepting Rs 20K as bribe

A lineman of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company was caught red-handed by Indore Lokayukta police while he was accepting Rs 20k as bribe. Banti Parmar, stationed in Gokulpur village in Depalpur tehsil had demanded the bribe for installation of an additional DP on the agriculture land of a farmer. Prem Singh, a resident of Gokulpur village, alleged that an additional DP was installed on his agricultural land in December.

Singh claimed that approximately Rs 95k was paid to Parmar a month ago, but no official receipt or ERP documentation was provided. Trouble escalated when Parmar demanded an additional Rs 40k as bribe, threatening to relocate the DP if the amount was not paid. Unyielding, Singh reported the matter to the Lokayukta office. Upon verification of the complaint, a trap was laid to nab the corrupt lineman. Singh was sent to Parmar with Rs 20k as first installment of the bribe. As Parmar accepted the amount, the Lokayukta sleuths standing nearby in civil dress caught him red handed. The accused was booked under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.