Indore: IMC zonal, building officers reshuffled

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Asheesh Singh changed the areas of zonal officers and building officers on Thursday. In these changes, the building officer PS Kushwaha who was earlier in charge of zone 1, 5, 6, 9 and 10, has now been given the responsibility of only zone 18, while the charge of all other zones under him have been taken back.

Similarly, building officer of zone 14 and 15, Ashwin Janwade, has been given the additional responsibility of zone 10 as a building officer. In-charge executive engineer (Traffic) Vivesh Jain has been given the responsibility as a building officer for zone 2, 5, 6 and 9.

Building officer of zone 18, Shantilal Yadav has been promoted as a zonal officer and building officer for zone 09. Zone officer of zone 19, Devkinandan Verma has been posted as zone officer of zone 04. Zonal officer of zone 04, Awadhesh Jain is promoted as a zonal officer as well as building officer of zone 08.

Building officer and zone officer of zone 08, Umesh Patidar is transferred as zonal officer of zone 18. Zonal officer and building inspector of zone 09, Vaibhav Devlasse was assigned as the new zonal officer of zone 19 and building inspector of zone 09.