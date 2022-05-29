Indore: IMC will geo-tag rainwater harvesting setups in 3 days

Representative Photo | ANI Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is getting all set to make the city remarkable in terms of groundwater and rainwater conservation, in view of which the corporation will, within three days, geo-tag the places where rainwater harvesting set-ups have been installed and, within a month, all water bodies, such as wells and bawdis, will be cleaned by the corporation.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, on Saturday, held a meeting of IMC officials and gave them several instructions regarding IMC’s water conservation campaign. She said, “By the end of this month, IMC teams of the respective zones should ensure that they geo-tag all the places in their zones where set-ups for water conservation have been installed.”

Instructions were also given by the commissioner to officials that, by the end of next month, they must clean all the wells and bawdis in the city so that the rainwater which gets collected in there remains pure.

She warned the officials to be focused on this campaign of IMC and perform their respective duties properly. No negligence or delay will be tolerated.

