Indore: ​IMC trying to recover Rs 25 crore garbage fee before Swachh Survekshan-2022

Indore

Ahead of Swachh Survekshan-2022, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is trying recover around Rs 25 crore garbage utility charges.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal has requested Indoreans to pay utility charges on time so that it may help it in Swachh Survekshan 202​2​.

Days after clinching the cleanest city title for fifth time in a row, the IMC started preparations for the Swachh Survekshan-2022.

Before the survey, the teams of the corporation are going to different areas in the city and trying to recover the outstanding garbage collection charges.

Last year, 80 per cent of the fee was recovered. This time, IMC is trying to take the figure of 90 per cent of the total amount which comes to Rs 25 crore.

In order to collect the garbage fee, the IMC is motivating the residents and the business associations to deposit the bulk garbage collection charges.

As part of the cleanliness survey, the inspection teams are likely to visit Indore in February-March. The IMC has about three-month to achieve its target of garbage collection.

There are still three months left for the upcoming cleanliness survey in Indore.

Additional municipal commissioner and revenue department in charge Bhavya Mittal said that till now the corporation has recovered an amount of Rs 17 crore as garbage collection fee.

“This month also, the corporation had set a target of Rs 5 crore for fee recovery, out of which Rs 2 crore has been recovered,” she added.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 10:08 PM IST