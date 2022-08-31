Indore: IMC to use hydraulic machine for immersion of Ganesh idols

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspect idol immersion site at JawaharTekri on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

This year, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will carry out the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols ceremoniously using a hydraulic machine at JawaharTekri on Anant Chaturdashi.

The mayor and the commissioner said that the way Lord Ganesh idol is respected during the course of Ganesh utsav, the same respect would be shown during its immersion.

IMC workshop in-charge Manish Pandey said that they have made a hydraulic platform which will be used for immersion of idols collected from across the city.

Pandey said that the Ganesh idols will be placed on the hydraulic platform and it will be lowered into pond, create naturally through rainwater at JawaharTekri. “When the hydraulic platform touches the water, the lower part of the hydraulic platform will open and the idols placed on it will get released into the water,” he said.

“In this way, the idols of Lord Ganesh will be immersed without the use of hands,” he went on to added.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the Ganesh idol immersion site at Jawahar Tekri on Dhar Road.