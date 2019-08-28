Indore: IMC to start removing hurdles from today

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday would undertake a drive to raze residential and commercial structures for widening a stretch of road between Gorakund Square to Jairampur colony.

“While residents of Jairampur colony have already started demolishing portions of their houses posing hurdle for road widening, the IMC will join them from Wednesday,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

He stated that removal gang armed with heavy machines and accompanied by police teams would reach Jairampur colony and start the demolition drive.

He stated that the drive would be started from both the ends Jairampur and Gorakund Square.The road between Gorakund Square to Jairampur colony via Shitalamata Bazaar is very congested. Provision for widening the road was made in Master Plan prepared in 2008.

Couple of months ago, the IMC had started demarcating the area for roads, which triggered protests by shopkeepers of Shitalamata Bazaar. They opposed widening of the road as major portion of their shops were going into the demarcated area.

The shopkeepers down their shutters and staged demonstration at IMC headquarters asking the municipal commissioner to shelve the plan of widening road of Shitalamata Bazaar but their request was rejected.

Verdict reserves pleas challenging demolition drive

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court reserved verdict on petitions by some aggrieved people challenging demolition drive on their structures.

Division bench of Justice SC Sharma and Justice Shailendra Shukla after hearing the petitions reserved their verdict.

Municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh said that the petitions were filed by individuals for their own structures. “They are not related to the entire drive so we will move ahead with our drive leaving behind the structures, which are subjudice,” he said.