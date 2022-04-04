Indore: IMC to recover over Rs 800 cr this fiscal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hailing the efforts put in by the revenue department in meeting the target for fiscal 2021-22, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, on Monday, raised the bar and set a target of Rs 800 crore recovery in financial year 2022-23. She gave the target during a review meeting of the IMC’s revenue department.

Additional municipal commissioner Bhavya Mittal, deputy commissioner Lata Agarwal, Lokendra Singh Solanki, all assistant revenue officers, all bill collectors, recovery assistants and other departmental officers were present at the meeting.

Pal lauded all the assistant revenue officers, bill collectors and other recovery assistants, as well as the officials of the colony cell, building permission branch, for realising the revenue according to the target in financial year 2021-22.

Later, she reviewed zone-wise the recovery of property tax, water cess, garbage collection fee, licence fee and other taxes, giving a target of recovery of more than Rs 800 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

Pal noted that Zones No. 16 and 17 had outperformed others in recovery of revenue. She said zone-wise, such properties should be identified where people are using their residential properties for commercial purposes and recovery should be made from them. Pal asked officials to find new properties and open their property tax accounts and to legalise such tap connections that are illegal by charging a fee from them.

Zone No. 15 official sent to gaushala for low recovery

Dissatisfied with the low recovery of revenue from Zone No. 15, Pal sought to know reason for it from the assistant revenue officer of the zone. The ARO informed Pal that bill collector Mohan Yadav was negligent in his work. He is not much interested in recovery of revenue, alleged the ARO. Yadav was transferred to the gaushala as he could not give a satisfactory reply

Targets given to all the AROs & bill collectors

Pal gave all the assistant revenue officers and bill collectors the target of finding 50 such residential properties in their respective zone whose owners are using them for commercial purpose but paying tax only for residential property. Besides, they have been told to find out 100 illegal tap connections and legalise them by charging fees for them. Along with this, instructions were given by the commissioner to the AROs to prepare a plan in their respective zone area every day and recover property tax, water tax and licence fee

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 11:42 PM IST