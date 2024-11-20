Indore: IMC To Lay New Pipelines, Boost Industrial Infrastructure In Polo Ground Area

Polo Ground Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation is going to soon lay new pipeline for supply of drinking water and will also provide treated water to industries in Pologround area. Besides, special revenue collection and licensing camps will also be organized in the industrial area for expedited resolution.

These were among the decisions taken during a meeting between IMC officials and industrialists. The meeting was chaired by mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma whereas Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh president Yogesh Mehta, secretary Tarun Vyas and former president Pramod Dafaria were among attendees.

The meeting focused on several critical issues raised by traders and industrialists. Traders sought additional staff and resources for efficient cleaning and green waste collection in the industrial area and pressed for completion of ongoing garden development projects and the widening of the road near the railway crossing in Sector B.

Proposals to lay a new Narmada water supply line and enhance the capacity of the existing Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) were also discussed. Bhargav directed officials to ensure the provision of treated water at prescribed rates. Concerns regarding outdated property tax portal and delayed licence processing were also addressed. Special revenue and licencing camps in the industrial area were announced for expedited resolution. The mayor and the commissioner instructed officials to prioritise the widening and completion of the Sector B road near the Agarbatti Complex to ease traffic congestion.

Collaborative Initiatives

The meeting also explored innovative ideas for industrial collaboration:

- Fire Brigade Station Maintenance: The fire station on Sanwer Road operating with corporate support will undergo necessary maintenance.

- Green Initiatives: Plans to develop a dense forest in collaboration with local industries were proposed aiming to enhance the area's green cover.

Immediate Actions

Bhargav and Verma emphasised the urgency of these tasks, instructing officials to:

1. Establish a water connection for the Pologround water tank to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

2. Expedite construction projects to improve accessibility and traffic flow.

3. Organise special tax camps to address property and garbage segregation tax concerns.