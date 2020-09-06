Indore: IMC to give Regional Park on 15-year lease, Subhash Chowk parking on 5 years lease

Indore: Unable to take care of it with limited resources, Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to give away the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Kshetriya Udyan aka Regional Park on 15 years of lease under private-public partnership model. Tenders have been floated.

The park has been developed by Indore Development Authority and it was handed over to IMC for maintenance and operations. However, due to the financial crisis the park was in bad shape. For the last three years it was in a pathetic condition and the number of visitors had come down drastically.

There had been demands to hand it over to some private player but IMC was adamant to look after the park itself. However, in the last six months, IMC realised that the maintenance and monitoring of the regional park is not its cup of tea.

An entertainment park for kids will be developed in three hectares of the park. There are plans to have special features for senior citizens.

Subhash Chowk parking on 5 years lease

The parking in Subhash Chowk area will be also allotted on a lease for five years. It will be given on lease on the condition of right of occupation and maintenance. The tender has been floated by the IMC and the last date for applying is September 26.