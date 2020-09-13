Indore: IMC starts campaign to make zero waste generating wards

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which is known for setting examples before the country in steps for cleanliness, is going all guns blazing to achieve target of making five zero waste generating wards.

In an interview with Free Press, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal had said that they are going to make five wards zero waste generating wards.

She had said that IMC had identified the wards where its teams have started work. By October-end, the IMC wants to make at least two to three wards zero waste generating wards.

A campaign has been launched by IMC to make Ward 73 of the city zero waste generating ward under Swachh Bharat Mission.

As part of the campaign on Sunday, the corporation employees and NGO Basics representatives approached residents in the ward for training them on home composting. They not gave home composting tips but also provided home composting bins to the residents.

Basics office-bearer Srigopal Jagtap said that one representative has been given the responsibility of 10 houses each in the ward.