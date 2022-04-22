Indore: IMC slaps Rs 25K fine for dirtying garden

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on a family for dirtying a garden while preparing food for a marriage function.

IMC officials said while preparing food, they dumped the waste and other garbage all over the garden in Mishr Vihal Colony

The IMC’s garden officer Chetan Patil said that the IMC team reached there to check the cleanliness of the garden and it was found that IMC norms of cleanliness had not been followed.

Taking strict action against the organiser of the marriage function, the IMC imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. The team also interrupted theongoing pre-marriagefunction and made them remove all the catering items, decorations and other arrangements.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:22 PM IST