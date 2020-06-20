Indore: IMC slaps Rs 20 Lakhs penalty to road construction company for damaging sewage line

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on a road construction company for damaging a sewage line while constructing a road that resulted in sewage blockage in several adjoining colonies

IMC commissioner, Pratibha Pal, said that IMC has given Landmark Corporation a contract to construct a road from Gorakund Square to Jairampur Bridge. She said that soon after the road construction started the IMC started receiving complaints of blockage of sewage from surrounding colonies. An IMC team was sent for inspection and they found that while constructing the road the company had damaged the sewage system of the area, which had been functioning since the Holkar era.

Commissioner Pal ordered the company to repair the damaged sewer line at their own expense and she also slapped fine of Rs 20 lakh on the company for working negligently.