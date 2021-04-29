Indore: IMC seals nine shops for violating Janta curfew

Indore

An IMC team sealed nine shops on Thursday as their owners for violating the curfew guidelines.

IMC officials said that the team was informed that three milk dairy, two in Gulzar Colony and one in Khatiwala tanks were kept open after the permitted time. The team reached the three dairies and sealed them.

In a similar drive, the team was informed that six shops in Siyaganj area were kept open after the relaxation time. The team raided the shops and sealed them.

IMC officials said that the drive was conducted in the presence of administration and police officials. The team told the other shopkeepers there not to keep their shops open beyond the permitted time, or action would be taken against them.

The officials also urged people to stay at home and remain safe from getting infected. They requested people to cooperate with the administration at this time of crisis and follow the guidelines issued in public interest.