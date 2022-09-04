e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: IMC seals illegal Vaarti Hospital

Indore: IMC seals illegal Vaarti Hospital

Building officer Ghazal Khanna, building inspector Ankit Birthare and others were present during the action.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 01:40 AM IST
article-image

Indore: (Madhya Pradesh)

A hospital was sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday which was running commercially on a residential permit. Commissioner Pratibha Pal had instructed IMC officials to take action against Vaarti Hospital.

IMC officials said the hospital had a residential building permission but was running without obtaining a certificate for commercial use. Building officer Ghazal Khanna, building inspector Ankit Birthare and others were present during the action.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mhow: Education department's clerk robbed

Mhow: Education department's clerk robbed

Indore: IMC seals illegal Vaarti Hospital

Indore: IMC seals illegal Vaarti Hospital

Indore: Central team inspects Light House Project

Indore: Central team inspects Light House Project

Mhow: Thief who caused Rs 2 cr loss to railways, arrested

Mhow: Thief who caused Rs 2 cr loss to railways, arrested

Dewas Municipal Corporation acts against use of single-use plastic and non-standard polythene

Dewas Municipal Corporation acts against use of single-use plastic and non-standard polythene