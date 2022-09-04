Indore: IMC seals illegal Vaarti Hospital

Indore: (Madhya Pradesh)

A hospital was sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday which was running commercially on a residential permit. Commissioner Pratibha Pal had instructed IMC officials to take action against Vaarti Hospital.

IMC officials said the hospital had a residential building permission but was running without obtaining a certificate for commercial use. Building officer Ghazal Khanna, building inspector Ankit Birthare and others were present during the action.