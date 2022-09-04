Indore: IMC seals illegal Vaarti Hospital

Indore: (Madhya Pradesh)
A hospital was sealed by Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday which was running commercially on a residential permit. Commissioner Pratibha Pal had instructed IMC officials to take action against Vaarti Hospital.
IMC officials said the hospital had a residential building permission but was running without obtaining a certificate for commercial use. Building officer Ghazal Khanna, building inspector Ankit Birthare and others were present during the action.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)