​​Indore



Apart from acting strict​ly against illegal structures, the Indore Municipal Corporation has started drives against ​other types of ​encroachments ​as well. ​On Friday, a joint team of IMC and administration removed encroachment ​from ​Khajrana pond​.



IMC officials said they received information that a few houses were made on land that was part of the pond. Over the years, the people filled the bank of the pond with mud and constructed their huts and other structures.



“We have removed one structure developed on an area of 20x20 sq ft and 10 structures of 10x10 sq ft,” said IMC additional commissioner Devendra Singh.

They filled the base of the pond with debris then added a layer of mud over it and developed land there and constructed their structures,” IMC official said.​ The owners of the structures were given notice and time to remove their structures.​