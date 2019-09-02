Indore: IMC removes 250 dumpers of debris at night

Indore: A day after razing down structures for road widening from Narsingh Bazar to Jairampur Colony, Indore Municipal Corporation removed about 250 dumpers of debris from the area.

On the direction of IMC Commissioner Asheesh Singh, IMC employees removed the debris at night and cleared the road of any obstruction. IMC will launch demolition drive in Sitlamata Bazar from September 7.

“We have issued notices to shopkeepers and residents of Sitalamata Bazaar asking them to vacate their structures by September 6. From September 7, we will start demolition drive in Sitalamata Bazaar,” additional municipal commissioner Devendra Singh said.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers of Sitalamata Bazaar who have been protesting against demolition drive have started pulling down portions of their shops marked by IMC for demolition.