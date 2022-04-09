Indore: IMC razes illegal portions of Hotel 25 Hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday demolished illegal portions of Hotel 25 Hours situated in the Bhanwarkuwan area. The hotel had been constructed on two plots of 12,000 sq feet and was a den of shady activities. Recently, a minor was allegedly raped in the hotel and the video had gone viral.



"Many complaints have been received against the hotel that it has been constructed illegally. Also, many illegal activities like gambling were being operated in the hotel", a corporation official said.



The IMC demolished a banquet hall on the ground floor, a rooftop restaurant, 45 rooms, and other illegal construction on a total area of 60,000 sq feet. The action was taken using 8 Poklane, JCB, and more than 150 workers.



IMC's Building Officer Anoop Goyal said that the corporation had issued notices to the owners of Hotel 25 Hours, Manjeet Bhatia and Lovedeep Bhatia, several times in the past regarding illegal construction, but they had not replied to the notices. On receiving the complaint of suspicious activities in Hotel 25 Hours, joint removal action was taken by the district administration, police, and IMC.



Additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni who was leading the demolition drive said that more than 25% of the structure has been demolished.

POCSO registered against

Hotel 25 Hours had come to the limelight lately following complaint that a minor girl had been raped there and her video had been made viral. The complaint was filed with Bhawarkuwan police station. The police had registered a case under the POCSO Act.

