Indore: IMC razes illegal colonies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the Municipal Corporation is engaged in the process of legalizing illegal colonies, on the other hand a drive began on Wednesday to raze newly developing illegal colonies, following which, the teams of corporation razed down illegal structures at illegal colonies situated near Tejaji Nagar area and near Sirpur area.

IMC teams razed structures at Kailodkartal village at an illegal colony developed by Dilip, Kailash Sharma and others.

“The illegal colony there was developed without diversion, layout approval and development permission.

An FIR was also lodged by the corporation against the colonisers at Police Station Tejaji Nagar,” said IMC officials.

In the Sirpur area, landshark Zafar sold government land using forged notary papers following which additional collector Abhay Bedekar had lodged an FIR against three, including land mafia Zafar after a complaint received by collector Ilaiyaraaja T during a public hearing. The accused had also developed an illegal colony on government land.

Following action against illegal colonies, the IMC’s team razed structures developed on the land of a colony developed by accused Zafar in Sirpur area, Keshav Nagar and New Laxmi Nagar.

