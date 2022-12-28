e-Paper Get App
Indore: IMC & Press Club, photography competition results out

Prize money of Rs 21,000, 11,000, and 5,100 will be given to the first, second, and third position holders respectively; While Rs 3,100 will be awarded to the special award winners

Wednesday, December 28, 2022
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The results of the photography competition jointly organised by Indore Municipal Corporation and Indore Press Club have been declared. The topic was ‘Changing Indore’.

Devendra Malaviya secured the first position, while Kapil Verma got the second and Prafulla Chaurasia bagged the third place. Anand Shivre, Raju Panwar, Ramchandra Ganga, Naveen Maurya, and Deepak Chaurasia Patel have been selected for the special award.

Prize money of Rs 21,000, 11,000, and 5,100 will be given to the first, second, and third position holders respectively; While Rs 3,100 will be awarded to the special award winners.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari said that the participants focused on topics like cleanliness and food habits of Indore, newly developing Indore, art-culture, religion, and modern Indore. In all, 33 photographers had given 165 photos as entries for this competition.

