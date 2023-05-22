Indore: IMC poha party to urge people to stop using single-use plastic

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised a big poha party for residents at Dussehra Maiden on Sunday for appealing to them not to use single-use plastic.

"It was biggest ever poha party in the city. The event platform was used as a farewell party for single-use plastic,” said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Around 1000 residents participated in the event.

Firstly, Zumba on cleanliness song was organised by fitness trainer Aarti Maheshwari's team.

The employees/citizens who contributed to freeing the banned single-use plastic from the city and contributing to cleanliness were felicitated.

On this occasion, water resource minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh were present. Later, collector Ilayaraja T also joined the party.

The mayor appealed to the people to discourage the use of single-use plastic.

Single-use plastic was banned in the city three years ago but it is still being used by many.

While IMC continues to crack down on sellers and users of single-use plastic, the ban remains partially effective.

So, IMC thought of encouraging people to stop using single-use plastic and banned plastic on their own.

For this, the poha party was thrown so that people in large numbers can gather and they can be sensitised about the harmful effect of single-use plastic.

Sports activities and jhola dance were also held at the venue.