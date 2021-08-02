Indore: IMC official, female clerk in Lokayukta net

Indore: Indore Lokayukta police who caught a civic body official red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Monday were in for a surprise when they found Rs 10.68 lakh in his chamber. A female clerk was also booked.

Indore Municipal Corporation’s PWD superintendent Vijay Saxena and clerk Hemali Vaidya were held on Monday by Lokayukta police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a contractor in return for clearing his bills. They had demanded bribe from Dheerendra Choubey of Rudra Construction for clearing his bills. After bagging IMC’s contract, Rudra Construction has been developing a garden at Bijasen Tekri for the past three years. The contract agency’s last bill of over Rs 9 lakh was left to be cleared. When Choubey approached Saxena and Vaidya, who is in billing section, they demanded Rs 25,000 bribe. Instead of giving in to corruption, the contractor approached Lokayukta police and lodged a complaint against the corrupt official and clerk.

The sleuths laid a trap to nab the corrupt official-clerk duo and sent Choubey to Saxena’s chamber with the demanded amount, with marked currency notes. Vaidya, who was also present in the chamber, collected the amount from Choubey and was keeping it in an almirah when Lokayukta sleuths, who were standing outside in civil dress, barged into the office and caught Saxena and Vaidya.They recovered the amount and searched the entire office and found Rs 10.68 lakh more from Saxena’s chamber.“Saxena claimed that he got the amount by selling a property in Dewas. However, he went silent when we asked why he had kept such a large amount in the almirah of his office,” Lokayukta DSP Praveen Singh Baghel said. We do not believe him and are investigating further into the case, the DSP said adding that Saxena and Vaidya have been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.