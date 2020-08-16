Indore: IMC new website with Covid-19 tracker launched

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation launched its new website with facilities like Covid-19 tracker, online payments, bills, complaints and feedback.
It also has options for applying online for new water connections, solid waste management, property tax, business registration, hoardings, fire permit, marriage registration, tree cutting permission etc.
Divisional commissioner and IMC administrator Pawan Kumar Sharma launched the website.
Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that that in new website all public facilities will be available to citizens from August 18.
Pal stated that the website is interactive and mobile-friendly. The corporation has linked social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Corporation's tweeter account and Instagram account.
It also has city weather information widget and Covid-19 tracker which will dynamically provide information on India and the world’s coronavirus cases statistics. In this website, 311 Indore app information, data and links to install the app are also available.
“More facilities will be added to it from time to time,” Pal said.
This website will be available in both Hindi and English. It has been created as a CSR activity for the corporation by Swaha Resource Management Pvt Ltd, the West Management startup of IIT Indore.
