Indore: IMC Mulls Making Solar Panel Installation Must In High-rise Buildings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which has planned to generate around 300 MW from solar power in the next four years, is mulling over making solar panels installation a must in high-rise and big buildings. It is thinking of linking building permission with installation of solar panels.

Discussion over it was done in a review meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on electricity and workshop related works on Wednesday. The officials said that changes in the rules need to be done for linking solar panel installation to building permission.

Bhargav was informed that a total of 80,000 street lights were to be replaced with LED lights. “Instillation of only 2960 LED lights is left to achieve the 100 per cent target,” an official told the Mayor.

Bhargav directed for installation of at least one highmast solar panel enabled light in 29 villages bought under IMC limits around a decade ago. In a step towards making Indore a solar city, the Mayor asked officials to hold a meeting with the resident organisations, various associations and people's representatives and said that at least one colony in each wards in the city is made solar colony.

Along with this, instructions were given to hold a meeting with West Discom officials to solve the problem of lights being switched on at different places of the city even during the day.

IMC to give six hearses for free

While reviewing works of the workshop department, Bhargav directed official to complete the tender process for purchasing 6 hearses in the city. The vehicles will be provided for free to the residents. Along with this, discussion on vehicles like fire fighting vehicle, tree cutting vehicle, etc. was also done. Bhargava directed workshop incharge Manish Pandey to take necessary steps to convert door-to-door garbage collecting vehicles into CNG or electricity enabled.