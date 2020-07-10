Indore: IMC intensifies crackdown on Covidiots, slaps fine on 557

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which restarted imposing spot fine on violation of Covid-19 protocols four days ago, has intensified crackdown on violators.

The IMC teams vigilantly inspected the city and slapped spot fine on as many as 557 people found to be violating COVID-19 protocols by staying outdoor.

“As many as 459 people were fined for not wearing mask and 66 for not maintaining social distancing,” said a press release issued by IMC.

The IMC teams carried out a penalisation drive following the directives of municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal which earlier had discontinued the practice on June 22.

With relaxing lockdown restrictions from June 1, district collector Manish Singh made it mandatory for people to wear masks and maintain social distancing when staying outdoors. He had fixed fines for violators with making IMC accountable for recovering the fine amounts.

Till June 21, the IMC penalised people but its strict crackdown led to protests by shopkeepers and political parties.

Giving up to the protests, IMC from June 22 stopped imposing fine. The cases of Covid-19 infections also came down in the city which helped IMC to stick to its decision.

But the sudden hike in the COVID-19 cases on Monday brought the authority on toes. As many as 78 people were found infected with the virus sending ripples through the administration. Following instructions from district administration, the IMC restarted the crackdown on Covididots on Tuesday.