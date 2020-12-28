Indore: IMC holds painting competition​ at Bal Vinay Mandir wall

Indore:

Wall ​p​ainting competition was organi​s​ed by the Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday under Swac​h​h Bharat Mission.

​As many as 35 people participated ​in the painting competition ​who portrayed their imagination on the wall of Bal Vinay Mandir. The judges of the programme were Subha Tai Vaidya, Dilip Lokre and Gajendra Patil.

Watching the artists ​paint, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal also picked brush and filled colour in one of the participant’s painting.

She said it is great that the walls of Indore will get colourful. The people in Indore actively participate in such programmes. ​Due to this active participation​, ​the IMC is getting great support in achieving all the ​targets for the Swachhata Survekshan 2021. Due to such active contribution by the ​people, Indore has secured first position ​for the last four consecutive years.