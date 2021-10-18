Indore: IMC gears up for extensive cleanliness ahead of Diwali festivities

Indore

The cleanest city of the country has geared up for extensive cleanliness drive ahead of Diwali festivities. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal directed his subordinates to ensure that cleanliness drive is intensified across the city following the festival season.

She stated that people clean and paint their houses ahead of Diwali. Whatever unutilized items are in the houses are brought out by the people.

“People will bring out solid waste from their houses and we need to bring the same waste out of colonies to the trenching ground,” she said in a review meeting on Monday.

Pal stated that IMC vehicles should reach door-to-door for collection of garbage on time. “No laxity in the cleanliness work will be tolerated,” she said adding, “Our city is a four-time winner of cleanest city title and we should behave accordingly.”

Pal stated that the city is heading towards that time of year where maximum number of garbage is generated due to bursting of fire-crackers. “We need to ensure that before the city wakes up the following morning they see their city as clean as they see it any other day. For that we need to go extra mile for ensuring that no garbage is left on city roads and streets. Sanitization workers need to do extensive sweeping,” she added.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 10:52 PM IST