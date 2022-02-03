Indore: IMC frees road from vendors at 3 places

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) again swung into action and removed illegally set up vegetable markets on roads and parking areas on Thursday.

The IMC removal gang pulled down temporary structures set up illegally by vegetable and other vendors alongside the road from Krishnapura Chhatri to Jawahar Marg (Nandlapura Road). Tin sheds of nearly 25 shops were removed, and IMC seized five trucks laden with materials. They also seized 20 handcarts were also seized.

Similarly, the removal gain removed more than 20 vegetable vendors on the first and second floors of the parking at Itwaria Bazaar. Some vendors had occupied the space of a temple complex, and they too were removed.

Total four trucks laden with material were seized.

Likewise, 25 permanent and temporary sheds put up illegally by encroaching on the road from Palda Naka to Nayta Mundla was also demolished and the material was seized.

ALSO READ Bhopal: MP govt to carry out organic farming along Narmada river

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:45 PM IST