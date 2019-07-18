Indore: IMC employee jumps into Bilawali Lake after wife consumes poison

Indore: A muster employee of Indore Municipal Corporation allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Bilawali Lake on Wednesday morning.

No suicide note was recovered from him but the police came to know that he was suffering from depression after his wife attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Investigating officer SI Sachin Tripathi said incident took place at about 5.40 am. People taking morning walk near Bilawali Lake spotted a man identified as Arpit Ingle (30) as he jumped into the deep water.

They immediately informed police. The body was taken out after hectic efforts by divers. Arpit was resident of Santveg Colony, which falls under Bhanwarkuan police station area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he had an argument with wife over some issue after which his wife consumed poison few days back. She is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger.

He suffered from depression after his wife attempted suicide following an argument with him. The police are taking his wife’s statement to know about the incident.

Another man ends life

A man hanged himself to death in Kanadiya area on Wednesday morning. He was suffering from depression as his wife stayed with her parents on most days of the week.

A suicide note was also recovered from the spot in which he said his wife should not be allowed to attend his funeral. Kanadiya police station incharge Anil Singh Chouhan said the deceased has been identified as Chetan Solanki, a resident of Bisankheda village. He was a driver.